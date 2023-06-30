A POPULAR raft race will be taking place in Pembrokeshire this weekend.
The Fishguard and District Round Table Raft Race will take place at Goodwick Parrog on Saturday, July 1.
There will be a day of fun from midday, with a sandcastle competition, funfair, treasure hunt and BBQ.
There will be entertainment from Lowri School of Dance, Hoochie Coochie and Tongue and Groove and a children’s inflatable play area.
There will be a breakwater sea swim from 4.30pm which will cost £5 and there will be a licenced bar and live music until late.
After the fun, there will be the main event of the raft race at 5.30pm. Entry into the race costs £10. There are prizes for the four-person raft and two-person raft.
