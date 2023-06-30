The Fishguard and District Round Table Raft Race will take place at Goodwick Parrog on Saturday, July 1.

There will be a day of fun from midday, with a sandcastle competition, funfair, treasure hunt and BBQ.

There will be entertainment from Lowri School of Dance, Hoochie Coochie and Tongue and Groove and a children’s inflatable play area.

There will be a breakwater sea swim from 4.30pm which will cost £5 and there will be a licenced bar and live music until late.

After the fun, there will be the main event of the raft race at 5.30pm. Entry into the race costs £10. There are prizes for the four-person raft and two-person raft.