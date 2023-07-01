Squads from under 9s to under 15s enjoyed their time on the activities and food before the actual presentation took place.

The coaches summed up the season, praising the development of all players, before presenting each squad with PSFA medals.

Three awards were given out for each age group - Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and Manager’s Player.

The under 11s Tom Yeoman squad were also presented with their County Schools bootbags.

The squad enjoyed a good season, culminating in a tour to Play on the Pitch at Leicester City FC.

A special mention went to the under 14s squad which reached the semi-final of their age group, narrowly beaten by eventual winners, RCT Schools. Several of the squad also attended Welsh Schools under 14s' trials this season.

The girls’ section has gone from strength to strength, and it is hoped to add more age groups next season.

Pembrokeshire Schools FA secretary and coach, Angie Nicholls, said: "We would like to thank all the players, coaches and parents for their commitment and dedication over the season.

"PSFA are grateful to Charles and Andy and all the staff at Heatherton for once again hosting two fantastic evenings."

Under 9 boys. (Image: Pembrokeshire Schools FA)

Under 9 boys

Player of the year - George Corby

Most improved - Django Johns

Manager’s player - Jameson Davies

Under 10 boys. (Image: Pembrokeshire Schools FA)

Under 10 boys

Player of the year - Ollie Plum

Most improved - Blake Davies

Manager’s player - Harley Boyle

Under 11 boys (Image: Pembrokeshire Schools FA)Under 11 boys

Players of the year - Owain Banner and Noah Evans

Most improved - Jamie Cook and Harri Jones

Manager’s player - Logan Lewis and Isaac Jenkins

Under 11 girls. (Image: Pembrokeshire Schools FA)

U11 girls

Players of the year - Fallon Graham and Layla Chalmers

Most improved - Catrin Frank and Heidi Britt

Manager’s player - Isabelle Mursion and Charlotte Isaac

Under 12 boys. (Image: Pembrokeshire Schools FA)

Under 12 boys

Player of the year - Blake Ryder

Most improved - Oliver Thomas

Manager’s player - Ioan Daly

Under 13 girls. (Image: Pembrokeshire Schools FA)

Under 13 girls

Player of the year - Seren Kirk

Most improved - Seren Morris

Manager’s player - Chloe Thomas

Under 14 boys. (Image: Pembrokeshire Schools FA)

Under 14 boys

Player of the year - Ryan Robertson

Most improved - Griff Evans

Manager’s player - Madoc Evans

Under 15 girls. (Image: PembrokeshIre Schools FA)

Under 15 girls

Player of the year - Mollie Jones

Most improved - Erin Frost

Manager’s player - Evie Clark