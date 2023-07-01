Pembrokeshire Schools FA recently held their end-of-season presentation over two evenings at Heatherton.
Squads from under 9s to under 15s enjoyed their time on the activities and food before the actual presentation took place.
The coaches summed up the season, praising the development of all players, before presenting each squad with PSFA medals.
Three awards were given out for each age group - Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and Manager’s Player.
The under 11s Tom Yeoman squad were also presented with their County Schools bootbags.
The squad enjoyed a good season, culminating in a tour to Play on the Pitch at Leicester City FC.
A special mention went to the under 14s squad which reached the semi-final of their age group, narrowly beaten by eventual winners, RCT Schools. Several of the squad also attended Welsh Schools under 14s' trials this season.
The girls’ section has gone from strength to strength, and it is hoped to add more age groups next season.
Pembrokeshire Schools FA secretary and coach, Angie Nicholls, said: "We would like to thank all the players, coaches and parents for their commitment and dedication over the season.
"PSFA are grateful to Charles and Andy and all the staff at Heatherton for once again hosting two fantastic evenings."
Under 9 boys
Player of the year - George Corby
Most improved - Django Johns
Manager’s player - Jameson Davies
Under 10 boys
Player of the year - Ollie Plum
Most improved - Blake Davies
Manager’s player - Harley Boyle
Under 11 boys
Players of the year - Owain Banner and Noah Evans
Most improved - Jamie Cook and Harri Jones
Manager’s player - Logan Lewis and Isaac Jenkins
U11 girls
Players of the year - Fallon Graham and Layla Chalmers
Most improved - Catrin Frank and Heidi Britt
Manager’s player - Isabelle Mursion and Charlotte Isaac
Under 12 boys
Player of the year - Blake Ryder
Most improved - Oliver Thomas
Manager’s player - Ioan Daly
Under 13 girls
Player of the year - Seren Kirk
Most improved - Seren Morris
Manager’s player - Chloe Thomas
Under 14 boys
Player of the year - Ryan Robertson
Most improved - Griff Evans
Manager’s player - Madoc Evans
Under 15 girls
Player of the year - Mollie Jones
Most improved - Erin Frost
Manager’s player - Evie Clark
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here