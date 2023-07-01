Harriet Price, 24, of Stratford Road, Milford Haven, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Cardiff Magistrates Court on May 26.

She committed the offence on February 24 when she failed to provide South Wales Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Ford ECOSPORT which was believed to have been involved in an earlier offence.

She was given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

