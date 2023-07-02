Niall Taylor, 73, of Hamilton Court, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on June 14.

He was caught on January 18 driving a Vauxhall Zafira on Hammond Avenue, Haverfordwest, when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £110 costs. He received no separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence by not being the holder of a valid driving licence.

Gerard Walsh, 56, of Mallow, County Cork, Republic of Ireland, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on June 28.

He was caught on February 10 driving a Peugeot Partner at Port of Pembroke when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £692 fine, £277 surcharge and £110 costs. He avoided a ban due to mitigating circumstances.

