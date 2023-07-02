A PEMBROKESHIRE woman has been given a community order for assaulting an emergency worker.
Elin Owen, 29, of Victoria Close, Narberth, admitted one charge of assaulting an emergency worker by beating at Llanelli Magistrates Court on June 22.
She admitted that on June 4, 2023, she assaulted a police officer by beating when the officer was acting in the exercise of his functions as an emergency worker.
She was given a 12-month community order which included 100 hours of unpaid work and had to pay £85 costs.
