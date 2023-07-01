The scheme within the walled town runs from Monday, July 3 until Friday, September 8, between 11am and 5.30pm each day.

The scheme will again see the walled town divided into three zones, each of which will have varying degrees of vehicle access.

Full details and the application forms can be found on the council’s website.

Residents and businesses have been urged to complete the applications as soon as possible to ensure that there is sufficient time for it to be processed and additional checks to made, if required.

Requests for permits must be submitted online.

In order to ensure the ongoing success of the scheme, permit holders are encouraged to continue to plan journeys outside of the scheme hours of 11am and 5.30pm, as far as is practical.

For more information, email Tenby.pedestrian@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.