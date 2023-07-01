Every business which serves food is required by law to be inspected. They are then ranked from five – meaning standards are excellent – to zero – meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

Food hygiene ratings are awarded following inspections by the local authority.

Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:

Hygienic food handling: Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene

Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future

These ratings are listed on the Food Standards Agency website, and all information in this article is as listed on June 30, 2023.

Golden Fountain

Address: Priory Road, Milford Haven

Date of inspection: May 23, 2023

Inspection outcome:

Hygienic food handling: Major improvement necessary

Major improvement necessary Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Major improvement necessary

Major improvement necessary Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Williams Marine Ltd - K Shed

Address: The Docks, Milford Haven

Date of inspection: January 31, 2023

Inspection outcome: