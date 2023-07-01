To place any family notices click here.

Kenneth George Blight (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Wednesday, June 14, Kenneth George Blight of Haverfordwest aged 89 years. Beloved husband of Hazel, much loved father of Susan, Pauline and Peter, loving father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, July 5, at 12.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent directly to Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest SA61 1RP or contact Paul Sartori on 01437 763223 for payments over the phone. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Christine Lewis (Portfield Gate)

Christine passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 8, aged 67 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service was held on Wednesday, June 28, 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Dilys Frances Newing (Milford Haven)

The death of Dilys Frances Newing, aged 89 years, of Milford Haven occurred peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 22. Dilys was a much-loved member of her family and the community.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, July 4 at 9.30am at St. Francis Church, Priory Road, Milford Haven. Immediate family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent direct to The Paul Sartori Foundation, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Brian Evans (Whitland)

Peacefully on Tuesday, June 20, at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen, Brian, of Briona, North Road, Whitland. Beloved husband of Eilona, dear father of Mark and Amanda, loving grandfather of Amy and Callum.

Funeral Service at Tabernacle Chapel, Whitland on Tuesday, July 4 at 11am followed by Interment at Soar Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards Steffan Ward, Glangwili Hospital. c/o Ken Davies & Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen. SA66 7NQ . Tel 01437 563319.

William Gerald Foot (Fishguard)

On Wednesday, June 14 at Morriston Hospital, aged 87, Gerald Foot died peacefully in the presence of his family. Beloved husband of the late Hilda. Loving uncle to Kathryn and William, Noel and Mandi, Kirsty and Peter, great uncle to Naomi, Katie, Ryan, Creegan and great, great uncle to Luna-Rose. Dear friend to Kay, Paul and Huw and Eirwen and David.

Gerald will leave from his home for the final time with immediate family to follow. The funeral service will take place at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, on Tuesday, July 4 at 11.30am, followed by interment at Hermon Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Joan Lewis (Simpson Cross)

Joan passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 11, aged 79 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service was held on Friday, June 30 at 12pm at St. Mary's Church, Roch, followed by the committal. Flowers are welcome at the graveside. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Dr Alan Gibson

The family wish to announce that after a short illness, the sudden death of Alan, aged 96 years, beloved husband of Janet, married for 40 years this October. Alan was in general practice at Winch Lane Surgery for 32 years and on retirement spent another 32 years helping Janet to run The Bowlings Riding School where he was fondly referred to as Dr G. He leaves to mourn three stepchildren, Sara, David and Amanda, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

The funeral service and burial will take place on Thursday, July 6 at 3pm at St. Michael's Church, Rudbaxton. Family flowers only are requested. If you wish to make a donation in lieu of flowers then these will be received by Mrs Jo Goldsmith, 26 Lower Quay Road, Hook, SA62 4LR on behalf of The Pembrokeshire Riding for the Disabled Group, made payable to 'Pembrokeshire RDA' Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Betty Hall (née Thomas. Fishguard)

Peacefully on Thursday, June 22 at Withybush Hospital, Betty of Fishguard. Beloved partner of Kevin, loving mother of Stephen and Robert, devoted nanny and a much-loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and great aunty.

Funeral service on Wednesday, July 5 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10.45am. The Funeral cortege will leave The Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 9.45am. Immediate family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Motor Neurone Disease Association' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 87250.

Maria O'Connor (Goodwick)

Peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 22, Maria of Dyffryn, Goodwick. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Chris and the late Annamarie, much loved grandmother of Sarahlouise, Steven, Kieran, George and Joshua and a dear sister of Michael.

Funeral service on Monday, July 3 at the Church of the Holy Name, Fishguard at 11am followed by interment at Llanwnda Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'M.S. Society' or 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Ken Owen (Dinas Cross)

Peacefully on Monday, June 19 at Withybush Hospital, Ken of Dinas Cross. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia, loving father of Melanie and Denise, devoted Dacs of Daniel, Nathan and Alex and a dear brother of Gwenda.

Funeral service on Saturday, July 1 at Tabernacle Chapel, Fishguard at 11am followed by interment at Tabernacle Cemetery. Immediate family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Ieuan William Morgan (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Thursday, June 15, Ieuan William Morgan of Haverfordwest aged 91 years. Beloved husband of Phyllis, much loved father of Laura, Neil, Howard and Kathy, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, July 10 at 2pm at St. Martin's Church, Haverfordwest followed by interment at City Road Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust may be sent to https://www.justgiving.com/page/ieuan-morgan. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.