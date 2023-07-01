THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 2,900 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is cygnets, ducklings and goslings to celebrate the birth of these adorable creatures.

We received a dozen submissions and here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Lambs on a walk.Lambs on a walk. (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Lamb.Lamb. (Image: Lacey Kathleen Mason (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Lamb.Lamb. (Image: Julia Britton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Lamb.Lamb. (Image: Ewen Arkison (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Lambs with an ewe.Lambs with an ewe. (Image: Lizzie Daniels (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Lamb and ewe.Lamb and ewe. (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

