The Pembs Youth Awards are back for their second year to recognise young people who are inspirational and do amazing work for their local communities.

There are 10 categories for the awards which highlight a range of awards including overcoming adversity in everyday life to taking initiative towards a greener future.

The full list of awards are:

Young Inspiration Award

Young Volunteer Award

Young Carer Award

A Credit to the Community

Environmental Impact Award

Mental Health Advocate

Supporting Youth Involvement

Young Entrepreneur Award

Overcoming Adversity Award

Wales’ Shining Star Award

Anyone who is living in Pembrokeshire and aged between 13-25 can be nominated for the awards at www.youthawards.co.uk/nominate and nominations close on July 28.

The shortlist will be announced on August 28 before the winners will be announced at a ceremony on September 16 where there will be live entertainment and food alongside the winners announcements.