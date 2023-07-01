Barry Steele will be bringing a cast of musicians and vocalists to Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre for The Roy Orbison Story 2023.

Throughout the show, they will go from The Black and White Night through to The Traveling Wilburys.

Barry Steele and Friends will open the evening by paying tribute to an award-winning TV classic The Black and White Night TV Special which aired in 1988 and saw Roy Orbison perform alongside Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello and KD Lang at The Cocoanut Grove in Los Angeles. They will present their version of smash hits Blue Hotel and Wicked Game and there will be symphonic versions of Heartbreak Radio, Blue Bayou, It’s Over and Running Scared, inspired by the 2017 remasters of Roy Orbison’s classic hits by The Philharmonic Orchestra.

The show will also celebrate 35 years of The Traveling Wilburys which Roy Orbison joined in 1988. There will be a range of songs featured including Handle with Care and The End of the Line.

The Roy Orbison Story 2023 will be at Torch Theatre on Friday, August 11 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £26 and are available from www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.