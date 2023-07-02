The Torch Theatre is hosting its annual summer schools at the end of July and into August.

Students at the summer schools will be able to learn a range of skills such as scriptwriting and performing to making theatre.

The first of the summer schools is the Tall Tales event for those aged seven to 11 which will take place between Monday, July 31 until Friday, August 4 between 10am and 3pm. During the sessions, participants will create their own fairy tale with fantastic adventures and magical quests.

The second of the summer schools is Hear Us Roar for those aged 11-18. It will take place between 10am and 4pm, Monday, August 7 through to Friday, August 11. During the sessions, a play will be created to explore the things that matter to those participating. It will involve improvisation, script writing and devising techniques.

The activities are supported by The Ingles Charitable Trust and The Port of Milford Haven.

There will also be an adults evening summer school called Show Off! It will run between 6pm and 9pm from Monday, August 21, to Friday, August 25, with the final day being 10am to 9pm on Saturday, August 26. The final day will include a showcase performance. The sessions will develop attendees’ skills in performing.

All of the summer schools are taught by the Torch Theatre’s team of experts and will have a performance at the end of the week, where up to four guests can go and watch.

Tim Howe, Torch Theatre’s senior manager for youth and community, said: “Come along and be creative, and most of all have fun and make new friends! You might not want to be in the limelight and appear on stage, you may prefer to be behind the scenes, writing and directing. We can cater for all abilities, and we offer the warmest of welcomes to all with our inclusive and accessible sessions.

“We are aware that finances are tight, and we are more than happy to discuss payment plans with you so that you can take part with us, after all, theatre is for everyone.”

To book a place on the summer schools, contact the Torch Theatre on 01646 695267.