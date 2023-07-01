The Long Course Weekend is taking place in Tenby over the weekend of June 30 - July 2.

It began yesterday – Friday, June 30 – with youngsters taking part in the LCWKinder Surf run on Tenby’s North Beach before a 2.4-mile Wales Swim.

Today – Saturday, July 1 – saw athletes take to the roads of the town, with the cycling events starting at Salterns. Riders have been competing in the 112-mile, 70-mile and 42-mile races.

At the time of writing, Liam Lloyd – a GBR triathlete – is in the lead, and in second place, is Finn Arentz from Tenby.

In the pictures you can see athletes taking on St Brides Hill in Saundersfoot, which is also known as Heartbreak Hill. All pictures were taken by Gareth Davies Photography.

Riders tackling 'Heartbreak Hill' (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Riders tackling 'Heartbreak Hill' (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

St Brides Hill, Saundersfoot is known as 'Heartbreak Hill' in cycling. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Day two of the Long Course Weekend. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Day 2 of the Long Course Weekend saw athletes take to the roads. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

There were three cycling races to take part in. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Riders took on 112-mile, 70-mile, or 42-mile rides. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Tomorrow – Sunday, July 2 – will see the athletes take to the streets again for the running events of Wales Marathon and Wales 5K.

The elite athletes are challenging to complete all three full-length races to claim the reward of the fourth piece in the Long Course medal jigsaw.