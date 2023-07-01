THE 2023 Milford Haven Carnival was held this afternoon and it was full of colour and fun.

The carnival, organised by Milford Haven Round Table, began at Waterloo Square, and moved on through Hakin Bridge, Hamilton Terrace and Charles Street before ending at Milford Waterfront.

The carnival was led by Bleddyn Gibbs, the 18-year-old powerlifter who won four gold medals at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin last month.

Alongside the carnival parade, there was a stage for live music hosted by Pure West Radio, circus performers, a fun fair, entertainment from Mr Toad's Roaming Cabaret, Valerian the Animatronic Dragon, street food, charity stalls and a Scarlets Rugby roadshow.

All pictures were taken by Martin Cavaney.

The carnival was sponsored by South Hook LNG, Milford Waterfront, Milford Haven Town Council, Thornton Motors, Ascona Group, BDS, Rhyal Engineering and Pembrokeshire Building & Plumbing Supplies.

 