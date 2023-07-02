Frank, who has sung for 70 years with the choir, staged with colleagues at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Pembroke Dock, where he has been a lifelong member.

This was the second concert in a week for choristers and musical team and very much shirtsleeve order on a sunny Sunday evening. There was a very appreciative audience and a warm welcome from John Power on behalf of the church.

Musical director Juliet Rossiter chose a varied programme, ranging from patriotic O Gymru to the spiritual My Lord What A Morning and Sixties classics You’ll Never Walk Alone and He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother. Accompanist was Carole Rees.

Soloists were Alyson Griffiths on flute, warmly applauded for Pie Jesu and Cavatina and singer/songwriter and first tenor Peter Halifax. Peter accompanied himself on guitar to his own composition, Heaven’s Train and the hymn Praise Him.

For the final items, choristers welcomed back on stage after illness first tenor Rob Edwards and also Cor Meibion’s Tony Hossack.

The previous Tuesday, the choir joined with the Serendipity Ladies Choir of Narberth at St Johns Church, Tenby - a regular venue - before an audience of 100. Welcomed by Liz Storey, the choirs individually performed 16 items before joining for the lively Syahamba.

Carole Rees again accompanied the men while Juliet Rossiter - musical director for both - was continually in action, conducting every item and also playing for the ladies in the absence of their regular pianist.

Ladies from both churches provided excellent refreshments and were thanked by male voice chairman John Hillier.

Next male voice concert is on Tuesday July 18 at Lamphey Village Hall for Pembroke Farmers’ Club.

The choir practices on Tuesday evenings at St Teilo’s Schoolroom, Pembroke Dock, from 7 pm.

Pictured following the Pembroke and District Male Voice Choir concert at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Pembroke Dock, are, left to right: Peter Halifax, John Power, Alyson Griffiths, Frank Harries and choir president Clive Collins.