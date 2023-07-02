The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) brought charges against each of the motorists.

The cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on June 30.

PHILIP UPTON, 70, of Rhos-Y-Mel in Newport, admitted keeping or using a Mercedes-Benz on the A40 on November 9 last year while a statutory off-road notification was in force.

The previous licence expired on January 31, 2020.

At Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on June 30, Upton was fined £440.

He must also pay £100 in costs, and vehicle excise back duty of £964.17.

MICHAEL ALDRED, 51, of Capel Iwan in Newcastle Emlyn, admitted keeping a Mercedes-Benz which did not meet insurance requirements on January 12.

He was found guilty in his absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on June 30.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay £140 in costs and a £88 surcharge.

MATTHEW LLOYD, 52, of St Davids, pleaded guilty to keeping an untaxed Iveco Daily.

The offence was dated in February, with the previous vehicle excise licence expiring in January.

At Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on June 30, Lloyd was fined £146 and was ordered to pay £100 in costs and £24.59 vehicle excise back duty.

JESSE CLAYTON, 29, of Riverside in Pontsian, near Llandysul, admitted keeping a Skoda Octavia which did not meet insurance requirements.

The offence was dated February 21.

Clayton pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on June 30. He was fined £165, and must pay £100 in costs and a £66 surcharge.