Emergency services were called to a fire on Gonhill, in the West Cross area of Swansea, at around 1.20pm on Saturday, July 1.

Detective inspector Carl Price, from South Wales Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the child who has tragically died at a house fire in West Cross, Swansea.

“Of the three others who were in the house at the time, one child and a woman suffered smoke inhalation, and one man is in a serious condition in Morriston Hospital.

“An investigation is being carried out to establish the exact circumstances of the fire.

“We wish to thank members of the community who helped at the scene and those who have come forward with information.”

South Wales Police confirmed that the fire was contained to one property.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage, and a joint investigation is being carried out by the police and the fire service.

The force thanked the local community for their patience and understanding with the road closures.