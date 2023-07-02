Dyfed-Powys Police were called to a report of suspicious activity on the River Teifi between Cardigan and Poppit Sands in the early hours of Sunday, June 4.

Police were called at around 4.50am, and found two men and a woman in possession of a small inflatable boat which officers believed may have been stolen from the Cardigan area.

Dyfed-Powys Police have said that, at this time, nobody has come forward and reported a similar boat has been stolen.

Officers are investigating the incident, and have asked any witnesses, or the owner of the boat, to come forward.

Witnesses can contact Dyfed-Powys Police online at https://orlo.uk/UwxyB, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

When reporting information, quote the reference number: 23000479105.