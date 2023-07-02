After setting a target of 220-6 for the visitors to chase, accurate bowling from Ross Hardy 3-11 and Andrew Miller 4-11 ensured Herbrandston were all out for 68.

Top returns from Rhys Davies 85 and Shaun Whitfield 32 & 5-19 ensured that Carew (225-7) beat Narberth (117) by 108 runs, and Ryan Morton claimed 5-28 as Lawrenny (121-6) beat Llangwm (120-6) by 4 wickets.

Phil Williams top scored with 71 as Cresselly (275-6) beat Saundersfoot (231-6) by 44 runs, and Burton (147) lost to St Ishmaels (229-5) by 82 runs, with Philip Cockburn finishing on 58 not out for the visitors.

Results: Thomas Carroll Pembrokeshire League results: 1 July:

DIVISION ONE

Burton (147) lost to St Ishmaels (229-5) by 82 runs

Burton; Dan Llewellyn 2-45 &45, Morgan Scale 1-34, Jack Davies 1-29 & 20, Iestyn Evans 24. St Ishmaels; Peter Bradshaw 43, Philip Cockburn 58no, Jonathan Pawlett 37 & 1-25, Andrew Pawlett 30 & 2-30, Steve Williams 19no & 4-12.

Cresselly (275-6) beat Saundersfoot (231-6) by 44 runs

Cresselly; Phil Williams 71, Dan James 37 & 1-41, Tom Murphy 28 & 2-45, Matthew Morgan 53, Iwan Izzard 52, Charlie Arthur 1-41, Tom Arthur 1-31, Steffan Jenkins 1-54. Saundersfoot; Tom Mansbridge 3-40 & 20, Usman Ali 2-36, John Mansbridge 93no, Yannik Parker 43, Gareth Edwards 37.

Narberth (117) lost to Carew (225-7) by 108 runs

Narberth; Kyle Quartermaine 37, Ben Quartermaine 24, David Johns 1-29, Matthew Johns 1-21, Lewis Hough 1-41, Ben Hughes 1-38. Carew; Rhys Davies 85, James Hinchcliffe 40, Shaun Whitfield 32 & 5-19, Tim Hicks 22, Joel Read 2-24.

Lawrenny (121-6) beat Llangwm (120-6) by 4 wkts

Lawrenny; Ryan Morton 5-28 & 16no, Finley Lewis 2-13 & 31, Harry Thomas 3-30, Steve Lewis 17, Troy Purslowe 16. Llangwm; Phil Llewellyn 35 & 1-30, Gary James 41, Jonathan Clout 10, Matthew Kiff 3-30, Mike Williams 2-24.

Neyland (220-6) beat Herbrandston (68) by 152 runs

Neyland; Nic Koomen 114no, Dai Davies 32, Ross Hardy 3-11, Andrew Miller 4-11, Jack John 2-10. Herbrandston; Robert Hood 2-31, Kristan Bennett 1-23, Ryan Davies 15, Jack Nicholas 15, Paul Nicholas 1-23.

DIVISION TWO

Carew II (186-4) beat Llanrhian (134) by 52 runs

Carew II; Nic Scourfield 52, Ethan Hall 87, Rhys Grigg 4-18, Corey Hall 2-18. Llanrhian; Llion Williams 2-26, Joe Crellin 43, Tom Clarke 1-36, Paul Lewis 16, Russell Watkins 16.

Haverfordwest; Will Phillips 3-24, Clive Tucker 2-19, Paul Tough 62, Ben Field 60, Andy Ward 31no. Johnston; Lee Summons 53, Josh Hicks 34, Leigh Walters 12, Liam Boswell 15, Mark Hicks 1-24, Nick Davies 1-31.

Kilgetty; Jack Tucker 51, Taine Brace 19 & 1-10, Ollie Tucker 1-29, Jack Badham 1-23. Whitland; Kevin Pearce 33, Geraint Jones 35no, Conor Bowen 2-18, Glopal Ramasamy 4-18, Jonathan Thomas 3-32.

Llechryd (54-1) beat Cresselly II (53) by 9 wkts

Llechryd; David Dunfee 7-14, John Curran 2-4, Steve Curran 33no, Eva Wilson 12. Cresselly II; Matthew Lewis 24, Julian Arthur 12.

Pembroke Dock (101) lost to Hook (215-7) by 114 runs

Pembroke Dock; Tom Grimwood 3-32, Neil Gregory 2-63, Rhys Daley 22, Glyn Griffiths 30. Hook; Bradley Flood 49no, Harry Makepeace 31no, Aled Phelps 3-15, Callum James 4-41.