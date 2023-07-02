The train drivers’ union ASLEF has announced its members across 16 train operators – including Avanti, CrossCountry, Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains, who all run services in and out of Wales – will not be working any overtime from Monday, July 3 to Saturday, July 8.

Transport for Wales is not involved in the industrial action, but some of its services are likely to be busier than usual due to the reduced timetable put in place by other operators.

As a result of ASLEF members not working any overtime, timetables at those 16 operators may be subject to amendments in advance or short-notice changes.

Transport for Wales services will run as timetabled, but services may be busier than usual due to the industrial action taking place at the operators, particularly on the routes below:

• Carmarthen - Swansea - Bridgend - Cardiff Central - Newport - Severn Tunnel Junction

• Gloucester - Cheltenham

• North Wales - Chester - Crewe - Manchester

• Shrewsbury - Birmingham International

Train passengers should check the latest travel information visit Journey Check, the Transport for Wales website, or the TfW mobile app before travelling.