David Blackwell's 3-27 and Peter McGilloway 2-16 limited Llechryd to 136 for 8, before Rob Mathias 53 not out and Blackwell 64 not out steereed the to victory on 137 for 1.

Will Davies scored 80 and Ceri Brace 40 not out as Stackpole (140) lost to Pembroke (142-1) by 9 wickets, and Hook Seconds (208-6) lost to Burton Seconds (210-3) by 7 wickets, with Richard Caws top scoring for the visitors with 61.

Andrew Edwards made 114 runs and Joe Hodges made 69 not out and claimed 5-37 as Laugharne (277-2) beat Haverfordwest II (72) by 205 runs, whilst Kevin Bowen made 33 and claimed 7-4 as St Ishmaels II (118) beat Narberth II (27) by 91 runs.

Thomas Carroll Pembrokeshire Cricket League results: 1 July:

DIVISION THREE

Stackpole (140) lost to Pembroke (142-1) by 9 wkts

Stackpole; Chris Gibbs 50, Alex Fearson 20. Pembroke; Andrew Price 2-16, Rob Smythe 3-41, Will Davies 80, Ceri Brace 40no.

Lamphey (137-1) beat Llechryd II (136-8) by 9 wkts

Lamphey; David Blackwell; 3-27 & 64no, Peter McGilloway 2-16, Rob Mathias 53no. Llechryd II; John Hill 59, Phillip Carter 32, Neil Croucher 15.

Hook II (208-6) lost to Burton II (210-3) by 7 wkts

Hook II; Jamie Phelps 91, Rhys Phelps 64, Brennan Martin 1-15, Rob Makepeace 1-30. Burton II; Aled Thomas 3-40, Dan John 1-3, Richard Caws 61, Matthew Davies 47, Jack Evans 36no, Phil Rees 20no.

Laugharne (277-2) beat Haverfordwest II (72) by 205 runs

Laugharne; Andrew Edwards 114, Callum Collins-Davies 77, Joe Hodges 69no & 5-37, Carl Smith 3-18. Haverfordwest II; Dean Flood 20.

St Ishmaels II (118) beat Narberth II (27) by 91 runs

St Ishmaels II; Kevin Bowen 33 & 7-4, Darren Hawkins 27, Stuart Carpenter 2-12. Narberth II; Richard Howell 4-31, Mike Reekie 3-20.

DIVISION FOUR

Llanrhian II (183) lost to Crymych (210-5) by 27 runs

Llanrhian II; Tony Kitchell 40, Gary Reynolds 32 & 2-21, Paul Walsh 2-28. Crymych; Richard Thorne 103 & 3-37, Rhodri Thomas 36, Tomos Davies 2-26, Rhydian Thomas 2-30.

Haverfordwest III (108) lost to Neyland II (109-3) by 7 wkts

Haverfordwest III; Jason Stobbs 48, Jake Merry 12 & 2-18, Teo Krol 11, Finn Ateyo 10, Gareth Fair 1-31. Neyland II; Charlie French 3-24, George Evans 3-14 & 23, Nathan Sutton 45no, Phil Sutton 25no.

Llangwm II (182) lost to Lawrenny II (185-2) by 8 wkts

Langwm II; Huw Brock 42, Andrew Harries 34, Bill Brant 30, Tom Rees 1-23, Dan Morgan 1-38. Lawrenny II; Noah Williams 2-35 & 24no, Simon Cole 3-15, Taylor Lewis 2-23, Steve Campbell 90, James Phillips 52, Oscar Lewis 16no.

Hundleton (203-5) beat Carew III (130) by 73 runs

Hundleton; Ben Adams 61 & 3-28, Jonathan Williams 41, Steffan Williams 33no & 3-38, Stuart McNiffe 2-12. Carew III; Logan Hall 36, Ashley Lewis 31, Jamie Heeps 13, George Morgan 2-45.