Estyn inspectors visited St Aidan’s Church in Wales VA School in Wiston, near Haverfordwest, in March.

“St Aidan’s Church in Wales VA School is a friendly and caring school, which promotes an inclusive ethos successfully,” the report states.

“Pupils enjoy learning in a positive atmosphere, and they are enthusiastic during lessons and tasks.

“This is due to the strong working relationships that they have with their teachers and other staff. This promotes effective learning, a strong sense of well-being and good progress.

“As a result, pupils develop appropriate extended writing skills and their speaking, listening, reading, numeracy, and digital skills are good.”

The report said that pupils respond well where the teaching is “consistent and stimulates pupils’ learning”, and with feedback on their work which is “purposeful and challenges them”.

“However, where inconsistencies occur, the teaching and feedback do not help pupils improve their work effectively,” the report added.

Inspectors noted that school staff “demonstrate positive attitudes towards pupils” and they “support and care for them diligently”, which encourages the pupils’ “eagerness to learn and their resilience to persevere with tasks”.

“Staff effectively encourage pupils to take responsibility for their own well-being and behaviour,” said the report. “Their emotional support for both pupils and their families is a strength of the school.”

The inspectors highlighted how staff and volunteers use the nearby woodland to engage the pupils in outdoor learning.

However, the school was recommended to ensure indoor learning opportunities for its younger pupils were “resourced equitably across all classes”.

Inspectors said: “Leaders evaluate the school's work to plan for improvements sensibly.

“The headteacher provides effective and committed leadership and focuses on developing strengths within the school community to benefit pupils and their families.

“The senior leadership team, staff and governors share her caring vision. They work together well to ensure that the school is inclusive and that it promotes positive learning and wellbeing opportunities.

“The headteacher uses the self-evaluation processes well to identify targets that will improve the school’s practices.”

The report added that focuses on staff training and development – including through collaboration with local schools – had been successful.

“It contributes to a positive whole-school ethos, where staff feel valued for their impact on pupils’ outcomes and for their overall contributions to school life,” inspectors said.

Estyn recommended the school provides “better opportunities for pupils to improve the quality of their extended writing”, and ensures that “teaching is effective and consistent across the school”. Inspectors also recommended that teacher’s feedback “targets the next steps in pupils’ learning effectively”.