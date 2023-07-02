The 25-year-old from Newcastle Emlyn, and co-driver Dai Roberts crossed the English Channel for the latest round of Britain’s premier rallying series – the legendary Ypres Rally – one of the biggest and toughest events in Europe.

The overseas round of the BRC retuned to the calendar after a four year absence, and for Williams it was a return to a scene of success having taken two Junior BRC class wins on his previous two visits in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Fast forward to 2023, and Williams was returning to the market town of Ypres for a new challenge, as the British star would be using a four-wheel-drive, turbo-charged Ford Fiesta Rally2 for the first time on the demanding two-day event.

James Williams competing in the Ypres Rally (Image: Jakob Ebrey Photography / BRC)

On the opening day, James and Dai got up to speed very quickly, despite their lack of pre-event testing and knowledge of the car on the stages. Ypres stages need maximum commitment in bobsleigh style cuts through many corners to carry the most amount of speed possible.

On the Thursday evening, during Qualifying, James had been deemed to have jumped the start on the first run despite making it into the second session.

With a time penalty, Williams and Roberts would start 21st on the road order – susceptible to catching slower cars and receiving slower notional times if there was an accident from crews ahead.

Ninth fastest overall on the opening test on Friday was backed-up by another three top-ten stage times including a fifth fastest overall on the penultimate stage of the night against World Rally Championship and Belgian Championship regulars to put the Orange Amps Fiesta into ninth overall and third British Championship crew.

If it wasn’t for a slower notional time on stage two, the pair would have been seventh overall.

The second and final day, Williams eyed progression up the leaderboard, but on stage 11 the good luck had worn off, as power steering failure occurred mid-corner, making the car incredibly difficult to drive and the result a visit into one of the famous ditches dropped him down the order.

After the final service to rectify the problems - James wrung the neck of the Fiesta Rally2 to drag himself and Dai Roberts into the top 20 overall and fourth BRC crew on the road.

“It’s been a tough weekend, I am not going to lie,” explained Williams.

“It started really well on the first day as we built pace in the car throughout and we really held our own and gave a good account of ourselves. Ninth on the road was really pleasing and something we eyed as a minimum going into the second day.

“We sadly had too many issues with the car half way through the second day. We had a clunky gearbox and power steering loss, been in the ditches and had to get spectators to come and help us out. We made it to the end and that is half the battle in Ypres.

"It was an enjoyable weekend for my partners and it was fantastic to have competition winners from Orange Amps along and join the team – giving them a full rallying experience at the weekend.

“We can now take stock and move onto the next one. We will be back for more for sure!”.

James Williams takes on the Ypres Rally (Image: Jakob Ebrey Photography / BRC)

The next round of the Motorsport UK British Rally Championship is the Modern Tyres Ulster Rally (18-19 August).

The action-packed rallying series switches to the bumpy Tarmac of Northern Ireland for the fourth round of the championship.

James would like to thank his team of loyal partners: Orange Amps, Mairon Freight, Fast Forward Logistics, Hyundai Power Products, Rally Cover, Michelin , Performance 1st Coaching, West Wales Lubricants, Palletline, Craftric Technology, JCB Workwear, Speedline Corse UK, Hide Away Wales, West Coast Finance, Ceir Castle Motors, Day’s Rental, Reynolds Fencing Suppliers, Vital Equipment and the Gareth Roberts Memorial Fund.

If you would like to become a partner, get in touch with the team at jamescwilliams107@hotmail.com.

