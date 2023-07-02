Hannah-Mae Samson took on the Challenge Wales Triathlon and finished 4th in her age (W 30+) category in the Welsh Championships, earning a place to represent Wales in Slovakia. Her time was 6:42:54.4

Ailinor Evans was well-placed in the Salomon Trail Marathon Wales in Coed y Brenin.

She finished 154th (out of 328) in a time of 2:26:31 and was winner of the women's 50+ age category.

In the Marloes Spud Run Jane Williams continued her excellent form to finish as 3rd female. Stuart Penny was in the top 10 too, with Mark Underhill, Rhian Blackford and Jane Winter all representing the club.

In the Wild West Ultra - a 40 mile trail race on the Pembrokeshire coastal path - Alistair Bowen continued his fine form and finished in 8th place (age group M50+ winner) in a time of 7:16:46.

Jess Crutchley was 23rd overall (and 2nd open lady) in 8:28:49, and Mantle Brewery's very own Domi Kimber was 38th and age group winner in 8:53:07.

Stephen Williams made his debut triathlon at the Fishguard Sprint Triathlon on 9 June - finishing in 17th place in a time of 1:27:49.6.