THOUSANDS of athletes took to the roads of Pembrokeshire for the final day of events in the Long Course Weekend.
The major multi-sport event has been taking place in Tenby between Friday, June 30 and Sunday, July 2.
On Friday, the event opened with youngsters taking part in the LCWKinder surf run and run on Tenby's North Beach at 4pm, ahead of the 2.4 mile Wales Swim from the beach at 5pm.
Saturday saw the 112-mile, 70-mile and 42-mile cycling events starting at Salterns.
And on Sunday, athletes took part in the Wales 5K, 10K, half marathon, and marathon events.
The Wales Marathon left from The Salterns car park in Tenby, following a challenging course around south Pembrokeshire before returning to The Salterns for a red carpet finish.
Runners were encouraged on their way by the Samba Doc samba band as they made their way towards Marsh Road.
The marathon runners’ start was followed by the Wales 5K.
The Wales Half Marathon got underway from Pembroke Main Street at noon, while the Wales 10K started from Manorbier Castle at 1.30pm.
