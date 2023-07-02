During the celebration (June 2-11) several events, guided tours and promotions were held to give wine lovers the chance to discover Wales’ picturesque vineyards and sample the wide range of award-winning wines available.

A trade event featuring six Welsh vineyards took place in Cardiff, giving attendees the opportunity to sample the very best of Welsh wine from the most renowned vineyards.

Velfrey Vineyard in Narberth and Hebron Vineyard in Whitland were among several vineyards to host tasting sessions, along with White Castle Vineyard in Abergavenny and Gwinllan y Dyffryn Vineyard in Denbigh, while one of Wales’ newest vineyards, The Dell, in Monmouthshire opened its doors for the first time.

Fiona Mounsey of Velfrey Vineyard, said: “The Welsh wine industry is a very young one, but it’s growing and the quality is so good.

“The attention to detail and the hard work that we all put into our vineyards reflects in the wine we produce. The healthier the vines and grapes are, the better the quality of the wine.

“Wales has some fantastic vineyards, producing a great range of wines that are helping to complement the tourism offer for visitors coming to Wales.

“It’s a rewarding time to be working in the industry that is proving itself on the world stage.”

Welsh Wine Week was organised by the Welsh Drinks Cluster, delivered by category consultants Levercliff and funded by the Welsh Government.

Welsh Government minister for rural affairs, North Wales and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths, said: “Welsh Wine Week is important in celebrating our vineyards which are in a growing and prosperous industry.

“Welsh wine businesses continue to thrive and there is real potential to build on what has already been achieved. The sector is becoming an increasingly important part of both the food and drink and visitor economy.”

Wales now has almost 40 vineyards now operating across the country, with more than 20 different grape varieties grown, producing exceptional red, white, rosé and sparkling wines.