Last Thursday, 29 June, Cardigan RNLI received reports of a small motor vessel which had engine failure, south of Cardigan Island.

The vessel had been near rocks around the island, but a nearby boat pulled the vessel away from danger, to allow it to drop anchor.

Cardigan RNLI launched its Atlantic 85 Lifeboat to make assessment of the situation, before taking the vessel under tow and returning it to its moorings in St Dogmaels.

An RNLI spokesman said: "Cardigan Lifeboat crew were paged at 17:38 on Thursday 29 June to reports of a small motor vessel with engine failure south of Cardigan Island.

"In a wonderful example of cooperation between members of the Cardigan maritime community, initial assistance was provided by the crew of A Bay To Remember, who pulled the casualty vessel away from the dangerous rocks around Cardigan Island.

"Cardigan’s Atlantic 85 Lifeboat was swiftly launched and took the vessel under tow and returned it to its moorings in St. Dogmaels, with the owner safe and well. The Atlantic 85 was then returned to station and made ready for service."

He added: "Thank you to fellow RNLI volunteer Leo of A Bay to Remember, and to the other members of the crew. And finally, thank you to everyone on the beach who stood safely back while the Atlantic was launched and recovered.

"It takes a team to save lives at sea."