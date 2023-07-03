The mural is being painted on the back wall of the former amusement arcade area under the zig-zag above Tenby’s North Walk.

Local artist Liz Tobin has begun laying out the outline of the mural before it’s completed by young people from Tenby’s Greenhill School. And people of all ages are being invited to send in their own artwork on a coastal theme.

This will be made into boards and fixed to the wall above the mural, which will be entitled the Tenby Urban Thinkscape Mural.

Tenby’s community engagement officer, Anne Draper, said: “Everyone is welcome to send in a piece of artwork. This can be digital or on paper or board, and it can be from young or old.

"Have a little bit of your artwork up on a wall for everyone to enjoy! Send your contribution in to tenbytownclerk@btconnect.com or drop it in to Tenby Town Council office in the De Valence Pavilion.

The mural is part of Tenby Urbank Thinkscape project which is intended to create interactive activities for children and their carers to enjoy.

Anee added: “As it is so near to the beach, activities on a coastal theme seem appropriate.

“Ideas so far are to have images on a picnic table that people could go and look for nearby, a small boat for young children to sit in with images to inspire storytelling, and an identification board on the wall that helps people to decide what they have found on the beach or on the way down the zig-zag.

“Any other suggestions would be most welcome.”