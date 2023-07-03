People who visit a medieval Pembrokeshire church in a bid to trace their family history will now find extra help in their search.
An updated plan of the graveyard and memorial garden of Penally Church was recently unveiled by the Penally History Group.
The new survey was based on the original one carried out by Penally W.I. in 1984, and the original map produced by the W.I. has been updated and produced in an attractive weatherproof format.
The design is by Tom Morgan, Flock of Clouds, and the sign was produced locally by Signspeed.
Penally Community Council gave a grant which covered the cost of the design work.
“The graveyard and memorial garden are visited regularly by people from near and far looking for their relatives - recently there were people from Australia,” said history group member Judy Williams.
The map is accompanied by an A to Z index, which will be kept inside the church.
Work continues logging the many burials recorded in the church registers and for which there are no memorials.
