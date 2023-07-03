The latest discovery was made on Saturday, July 1, by John Lloyd.

"My dog found the large lump and managed to eat what I thought was a small flake of it," he said. "I ran over and got it off him and it stank of chemicals.

"The following day he was sick and vomited up a lump the size of a small egg.

The lump which John Lloyd's dog vomited up the following day (Image: John Lloyd)

"I just can't believe how it's legal to put those overboard."

Just four weeks earlier a, a three-year-old Maltese poodle crossed with a Jack Russell died after consuming an oil berg containing palm oil on Newgale beach further along the Pembrokeshire coast.

It is understood that palm oil bergs are being washed up on Pembrokeshire beaches when ships or tankers wash out their ballast tanks. The resulting oil bergs get carried off to shore and subsequently washed up on the beaches.

They are small and round and can be of any colour.

The ones found of Marloes this weekend were white however the berg that killed three-year-old Nellie was black.

Nellie, who sadly died after consuming a palm oil berg (Image: Lucy Beswick)

“They’re off-loaded from oil tanks around 12 miles out at sea and when they’re washed up, they have a very attractive scent to dogs as they’re covered in palm oil,” Nellie’s owner, Lucy Beswick told the Western Telegraph.

“And this is why Nellie ate one. They are extremely toxic and contain cyanide.

“It’s a disgrace how the oil tanks are allowed to do this as it's not only killing animals on land, but must also be harming and killing sea life.

“Please be on the lookout, as my family and I are beside ourselves with grief following the death of Nellie.”

Pembrokeshire County Council has also issued a warning concerning the oil bergs.

They state that while they are not harmful to humans or children, they can prove fatal to pets and other wild animals.

“Palm oil is often seen in dark, yellowish or white waxy blocks,” commented a county council spokesperson.

“It’s not harmful to humans but, as was displayed last month, can be fatal to pets.”

Nellie became ill the same night that she had visited Newgale beach.

At first, Lucy Beswick believed it was a resurgence of pancreatitis, an ailment which the young dog had been diagnosed with just a few weeks earlier.

But by the following morning, Nellie’s temperature had risen to 38.5 and she was dehydrated.

She was put onto a drip by her vet and had an enema to flush out any substances that could have been affecting her, however her abdomen, face and chin continued to swell which suggested to the vet that she had consumed some form of poison.

“She was given an anaphylactic, but because she was so small her organs just wouldn’t cope,” said Lucy Beswick.

In the early hours of Sunday, June 5, Nellie suddenly convulsed and died.