Chairman Dave Lewis led the awards section, aided and abetted by Cheryl Hewitt and John Whitehurst. It was inspiring to see all the images again which were of a superb standard..

Thanks were given to internal competition secretary, Francis White, who controlled all the internal competitions throughout the season .

The awards were followed by a buffet provided by all the attendees and a fun quiz compiled and presented by Neil Thomas on Pembrokeshire, photography and general knowledge.

Tenby Camera Club’s new programme starts in September and new members – whether novices or experienced – are welcome.

Award winners for 2023 were: Photographer of the Year: Dave Bolton Digital Photograph of the Year: Liz Wallis with Mountain Hare Print Photograph of the Year: Gary Mayhew with Storm Brewing Ray Hine Memorial (most points in all the Open competitions): Dave Bolton Gold Medals were given to: Liz Wallis, Gill Mackay, Dave Bolton (6), Jan Sullivan (2), Gary Mayhew, Rob Cox, Cheryl Hewitt (2), Charlie Kidd (2),John Whitehurst, Neil Thomas, Francis White and Dave Lewis.