Tenby Camera Club recently held its awards and social evening, which was a well-attended and pleasant event with much laughter and convivial conversation.
Chairman Dave Lewis led the awards section, aided and abetted by Cheryl Hewitt and John Whitehurst. It was inspiring to see all the images again which were of a superb standard..
Thanks were given to internal competition secretary, Francis White, who controlled all the internal competitions throughout the season .
The awards were followed by a buffet provided by all the attendees and a fun quiz compiled and presented by Neil Thomas on Pembrokeshire, photography and general knowledge.
Tenby Camera Club’s new programme starts in September and new members – whether novices or experienced – are welcome.
See the Tenby Camera Club website for more information.
Award winners for 2023 were: Photographer of the Year: Dave Bolton Digital Photograph of the Year: Liz Wallis with Mountain Hare Print Photograph of the Year: Gary Mayhew with Storm Brewing Ray Hine Memorial (most points in all the Open competitions): Dave Bolton Gold Medals were given to: Liz Wallis, Gill Mackay, Dave Bolton (6), Jan Sullivan (2), Gary Mayhew, Rob Cox, Cheryl Hewitt (2), Charlie Kidd (2),John Whitehurst, Neil Thomas, Francis White and Dave Lewis.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here