If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Iris, three years old, female, Bichon Frise Cross

Iris is a lovely but timid little girl who has made so much progress since she first arrived at the rescue.

Iris has found her playful side. She is happy to approach people she knows with a waggy tail to give little kisses and then run away again.

With time and TLC in an experienced home Iris will continue to grow in confidence and find out how much love people can give her.

Iris will need a home with another confident resident dog that she can copy and get lots of comfort from.

She has never lived in a home before so will need help from her adopters to learn new skills such as housetraining and how to walk on a harness/lead.

William, 11 months old, male, Lurcher

Currently in foster in Dorset, William is a happy cheeky chap filled with energy and love for people.

He has settled into home life well.

William is looking for an active home where adopters can provide lots of exercise and enrichment to keep him entertained and fulfilled.

He is confident enough to be an only dog in a home as long as someone is around most of the day as he just wants lots of love and attention.

He can jump quite high being a Lurcher so he will need a secure garden.

Immy, four months old, female, GSD Cross

Immy came to us with her sisters – Isla, Ice and Indigo as unsold puppies from a breeder.

She is slightly more shy compared to her sisters.

She wants to have a little investigate of you first before joining them and giving you a good wash.

She loves a gentle fuss and a belly rub.

While very excitable with her kennel friends at first they all settle and enjoy the attention.

She will need an active home where she can have lots of exercise when she's older, training, socialisation and enrichment to keep her fulfilled and happy.

In the right home with breed experienced adopters she could be very happy as an only dog or she can easily live with other resident dogs as long as they don’t mind a puppy still learning her manners.

Nutmeg, four years old, female, Husky

Nutmeg is an affectionate girl who has come to us from a breeder.

She is a joy to be around.

Nutmeg is clean in her kennel, she already walks on a lead and is happiest when around people having lots of attention.

She can be homed with a resident dog of similar size or a larger male dog or she can be an only dog as long as adopters are home most of the day to keep her company.

Nutmeg will need an active home and will need a home without any cats or small furries as they are far too interesting for her.

Ares, one year old, male, Beagle

Ares is a confident affectionate boy who has come to us from a breeder.

He just wants attention and love.

He can be a bit too much with other dogs so it will be best for Ares to be an only dog.

He is an intelligent and inquisitive boy who will need an active home with lots of enrichment so he is happy and fulfilled.

Ares has never lived in a home before so he will need understanding adopters that can help him learn new skills such as housetraining.

He already knows how to walk on a lead and loves to go out on adventures.

He will need a home without cats and small furries.