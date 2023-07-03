Musicians, writers, dancers and vocalists of the highest order gathered in Cardigan throughout last week to take part in the town's traditional cultural celebration - Gwyl Fawr Aberteifi.

And the Eisteddfod's four year break did nothing to dampen the numbers who took to the stage at Theatr Mwldan, but also the incredible standards that could be enjoyed throughout the competitions.

Pictured below are some of the winners from this year's Eisteddfod.

All photographs are by Stuart Ladd.

Western Telegraph: Winner of the instrumental solo was Malena Aled who played the pianoWinner of the instrumental solo was Malena Aled who played the piano (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Winner of the instrumental solo was Malena Aled who played the piano

Western Telegraph: Winner of the main chairing ceremony was Aled Evans from CarmarthenWinner of the main chairing ceremony was Aled Evans from Carmarthen (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Winner of the hymn singing for over 60s was Vernon Maher from Newcastle EmlynWinner of the hymn singing for over 60s was Vernon Maher from Newcastle Emlyn (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: The Eisteddfod chair was presented by Esta Davies and her daughters Non and Nerys in memory of Des DaviesThe Eisteddfod chair was presented by Esta Davies and her daughters Non and Nerys in memory of Des Davies (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Tomos Heddwyn who won no less than three of the solo singing competitionsTomos Heddwyn who won no less than three of the solo singing competitions (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi pupils take part in the chairing ceremonyYsgol Gynradd Aberteifi pupils take part in the chairing ceremony (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Seren Haf McMillan raises aloft the trophy for the choir of the festivalSeren Haf McMillan raises aloft the trophy for the choir of the festival (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Soprano Alto Choir winners Cor Aelwyd Cwm RhonddaSoprano Alto Choir winners Cor Aelwyd Cwm Rhondda (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Nanw Melangell Gruffudd Jones with her haul of medals from the Gwyl FawrNanw Melangell Gruffudd Jones with her haul of medals from the Gwyl Fawr (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Prifardd Aneirin Karadog delivers the adjudication of the Chairing CeremonyPrifardd Aneirin Karadog delivers the adjudication of the Chairing Ceremony (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Heulen Cynfal winner of the Blue Ribbon solo competitionHeulen Cynfal winner of the Blue Ribbon solo competition (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Magi John from Llandissilio who came first in the recitation competition from years 1 and 2Magi John from Llandissilio who came first in the recitation competition from years 1 and 2 (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Margaret Daniel leader of Cor Blaenporth collects the trophy for the tenor bass choirMargaret Daniel leader of Cor Blaenporth collects the trophy for the tenor bass choir (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Gruffudd Rhys Davies from Llandyfriog who came first in the solo for years 3 to 4Gruffudd Rhys Davies from Llandyfriog who came first in the solo for years 3 to 4 (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Gwenith Owen and Ffion Thomas shared the first prize in the hymn singing solo for under 60sGwenith Owen and Ffion Thomas shared the first prize in the hymn singing solo for under 60s (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Gwion Bowen from Boncath taking part in the Darn Digri performance competitionGwion Bowen from Boncath taking part in the Darn Digri performance competition (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Ela Mai Williams winner of the solo years 10 to 13Ela Mai Williams winner of the solo years 10 to 13 (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Fflur McConnell from Aberaeron with the trophies she won at the Gwyl Fawr on SaturdayFflur McConnell from Aberaeron with the trophies she won at the Gwyl Fawr on Saturday (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Cor Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morgannwg celebrate their win in the children's choir competitionCor Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morgannwg celebrate their win in the children's choir competition (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Eisteddfod President and Chairperson of Ceredigion Council Maldwyn Lewis addresses the EisteddfodEisteddfod President and Chairperson of Ceredigion Council Maldwyn Lewis addresses the Eisteddfod (Image: Start Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Cor Blaenporth, led by Margaret DanielCor Blaenporth, led by Margaret Daniel (Image: Stuart Ladd)Western Telegraph: Cor Crymych, being led by Malcolm WattsCor Crymych, being led by Malcolm Watts (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Celyn Fflur Davies right and her brother Gruffudd Rhys who came first and third in one of the solo recitation competitionsCelyn Fflur Davies right and her brother Gruffudd Rhys who came first and third in one of the solo recitation competitions (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Cardigan's very own Gwyn Morris, who came third in the Blue Ribbon solo competitionCardigan's very own Gwyn Morris, who came third in the Blue Ribbon solo competition (Image: Stuart Ladd)