And the Eisteddfod's four year break did nothing to dampen the numbers who took to the stage at Theatr Mwldan, but also the incredible standards that could be enjoyed throughout the competitions.

Pictured below are some of the winners from this year's Eisteddfod.

All photographs are by Stuart Ladd.

Winner of the instrumental solo was Malena Aled who played the piano (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Winner of the main chairing ceremony was Aled Evans from Carmarthen (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Winner of the hymn singing for over 60s was Vernon Maher from Newcastle Emlyn (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The Eisteddfod chair was presented by Esta Davies and her daughters Non and Nerys in memory of Des Davies (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Tomos Heddwyn who won no less than three of the solo singing competitions (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi pupils take part in the chairing ceremony (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Seren Haf McMillan raises aloft the trophy for the choir of the festival (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Soprano Alto Choir winners Cor Aelwyd Cwm Rhondda (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Nanw Melangell Gruffudd Jones with her haul of medals from the Gwyl Fawr (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Prifardd Aneirin Karadog delivers the adjudication of the Chairing Ceremony (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Heulen Cynfal winner of the Blue Ribbon solo competition (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Magi John from Llandissilio who came first in the recitation competition from years 1 and 2 (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Margaret Daniel leader of Cor Blaenporth collects the trophy for the tenor bass choir (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Gruffudd Rhys Davies from Llandyfriog who came first in the solo for years 3 to 4 (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Gwenith Owen and Ffion Thomas shared the first prize in the hymn singing solo for under 60s (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Gwion Bowen from Boncath taking part in the Darn Digri performance competition (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Ela Mai Williams winner of the solo years 10 to 13 (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Fflur McConnell from Aberaeron with the trophies she won at the Gwyl Fawr on Saturday (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Cor Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morgannwg celebrate their win in the children's choir competition (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Eisteddfod President and Chairperson of Ceredigion Council Maldwyn Lewis addresses the Eisteddfod (Image: Start Ladd)

Cor Blaenporth, led by Margaret Daniel (Image: Stuart Ladd) Cor Crymych, being led by Malcolm Watts (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Celyn Fflur Davies right and her brother Gruffudd Rhys who came first and third in one of the solo recitation competitions (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Cardigan's very own Gwyn Morris, who came third in the Blue Ribbon solo competition (Image: Stuart Ladd)