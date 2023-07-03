The Great Britain Masters veteran re-claimed his men’s singles crown, won the men’s doubles and defended his mixed doubles title.

It was also a successful day for Sarah Newman who picked up silverware in both the ladies singles and doubles competitions.

The well-attended finals day was the culmination of two weeks of junior and senior competition at The Parade, the home of Haverfordwest Tennis Club.

After last’s year’s nail-biting men’s final, it was unfortunate Mathieu Evans was unable to attend the tournament, but the crowd were treated to an equally gripping match-up with Cross taking on club coach Tom Richards.

Cross triumphed 6-2 6-2 after some scintillating tennis, but rivals soon became friends as he and Richards joined forces in the men’s doubles where they faced stiff competition from former club coach Tom Hole and his 16-year-old son Etienne.

Cross and Richards emerged 6-2 6-1 winners after a highly entertaining match, where Hole junior was more than equal to the challenge of the two seasoned players.

The ladies singles holder Kerry Williams was also unable to attend this year, which set up a showdown between last year’s finalist Newman and Jade McNamara.

Newman’s experience shone through in her 6-1 6-0 victory, while former netballer McNamara was credited for how far she had advanced after less than 12 months in the sport.

Newman was back on court shortly after with doubles partner Laura Davies and the dynamic duo proved too powerful for Sarah Keogh and Val Alder, who played their part in some epic exchanges.

Newman and Cross were both eyeing the treble come the mixed doubles final, but being on different sides of the net, only one would claim that honour.

It would fall to Cross who along with Ceri Coleman-Phillips beat Newman and Jeremy Bowen-Rees 6-1 6-0 in what was a fitting finale.

Earlier in the day Lewis Okoro beat Bryan Phillips to the men’s plate while Chloe Tickle impressed on her tournament to defeat Jenny Guard in the women’s plate.

The senior trophy winners at the Pembrokeshire Open (Image: Haverfordwest Tennis Club)

The quality of day’s tennis was matched in the junior finals.

William Cross (Jeremy’s son) picked up both the boys under 12s and under 14s singles titles, while Levi Jones won the under 16s.

Casey Settatree claimed the girls under 12s singles, while Josie Hawke celebrated a double victory in the under 14s and under 18s categories.

In the junior doubles, Dermot Houldey and Albert Twitchen were victorious in the under 12 boys, Ned Rees-Wigmore and Ben Brown won the under 14s and Ben and Eddy Brown the under 16s.

The day concluded with the trophy presentation with club president Brian Hearne, followed by a superb spread put on by volunteers.

The junior trophy winners at the Pembrokeshire Open (Image: Haverfordwest Tennis Club)

Haverfordwest Tennis Club chairman Dean Richards said: “It was fantastic to see people at the Parade enjoying a good standard of tennis throughout the fortnight, especially on finals day.

“We ran the junior and senior tournaments side by side, and one of the most pleasing things to see was the talent among the younger competitors, with some of their matches going right down to the wire.

“The future is certainly looking bright!”

“Thank you must go to tournament referee Tom Richards and to the army of volunteers who helped umpire matches and organise refreshments, it was a great team effort.

“I’m already looking forward to next year.”