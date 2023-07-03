The Friends of Treginnis Farm for City Children are delighted to be hosting the Treginnis Summer Fete on Saturday, July 22.

The fete has not taken place for five years, most recently because of Covid restrictions but returns at the end of this month.

The fete will start at 1pm and run until 5.30pm. There will be an official opening at 2pm given by Sir Michael Morpurgo, founder of Farms for City Children and former children’s laureate, and his wife Lady Clare.

Last time Sir Michael visited the farm, in 2019 for a visit from HRH The Princess Royal, he held visiting children spellbound while reading one of his short stories.

At this month’s fete there will be all the usual, children’s games, a bouncy castle, goat poo bingo, a bric a brac stall, tombola and face painting.

There will be hot food, tea, coffee and cakes on offer from the farm’s kitchen as well as strawberries and cream, ice cream from Pointz Castle and beer from The Old Farmhouse Brewery thanks to Emma and Mark.

St Davids RNLI and lifeguards will be present as well as, hopefully, St Davids fire engine and crew.

Staff from Treginnis will be on hand to answer any questions and take you on a donkey walk around the farm.

Richard Bros will be running a free shuttle service from the centre of St David’s to the farm starting at 1pm with the last bus returning at 5pm. Parking is also available at the farm.

The St David’s and Solva Art Group have donated paintings for the Friends of Treginnis 2024 Calendar, which will be officially unveiled at the fete.

There will also be a Dog Show, so you can bring your four pawed furry friend along and see what prizes they can win.

Music will be from the Pembrokeshire Ukulele Band and former St Davids Cathedral choristers Vox Angelica.

The farm welcomes schoolchildren from inner cities for a week of ‘muck and magic’ but has recently started to host local schools.

Last week children from Pembroke Dock enjoyed a week at Treginnis. The Friends are hoping to raise enough money this year to fund two weeks at Treginnis for local schoolchildren.