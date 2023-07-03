Following a four-year absence, RNLI St Davids opened its doors for behind-the-scenes tours of the station and lifeboats.

The charity’s state of the art station, Tamar class lifeboat and D-class inshore lifeboat proved a popular attraction on what was coxswain Will Chant’s first open day since taking on the role last summer.

With more than 150 visitors both local and from further afield, including many well-behaved dogs, the volunteer crew delivered tours throughout the day to visitors.

The lifeboat launch at 4pm drew a large crowd to the coast path and station as the crew demonstrated recovery of ‘Dead Fred’, an RNLI man overboard training dummy.

“I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who made Saturday’s station open day such a success,” said Will Chant, RNLI Coxswain for St Davids RNLI Lifeboat.

“From the volunteer crew to fundraising volunteers, and especially the many people who travelled to visit the station, the support was incredible.

“Station open days are the perfect opportunity to explain our work and welcome the people who help fund our mission to continue saving lives at sea.”