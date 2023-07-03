This week, Welsh Wildlife Centre manager Mark Hodgson has highlighted this significance in a very personable way as he tells of the journey that he’s travelled for several decades. And that journey has been measured by the fact that he's gay.

Mark was speaking at the end of PRIDE month, which is when the LGBTQ+ takes pride in its increased visibility as a social group and promotes dignity, equality and self-affirmation in a positive way.

“Growing up in rural Shropshire and going to school in the mid ‘80s meant that life wasn’t always so good,” he said.

“I was never able to hide the fact that I’m gay, and at the time this caused me a great deal of problems.”

After arriving in west Wales, Mark began helping out at the Welsh Wildlife Centre as a volunteer when his partner, Gareth, began working there as chef.

“One evening I arrived at the centre to pick Gareth up from work, and it was obviously during a particularly busy event as there was a line of customers all waiting to be served in record time,"he said.

"I did what I do best and just joined in to help out.”

Now, 15, years on, Mark is the centre manager at the Welsh Wildlife base situated on the Teifi Marshes which lies between Cardigan and Cilgerran.

“Throughout all my time with the Trust I’ve always felt and believed that it offers a fully inclusive working environment on all levels, and this is so important in today’s society,” he said.

"I’ve never had to hide my relationship and I’ve never had to be ashamed of who I am.

“I’m a firm believer that being comfortable in your workplace leads to much better mental health and that differences should be celebrated as they lead to a greater understanding of the work environment.

“And here at The Welsh Wildlife Centre we fully believe that nature should be a completely inclusive space, just like The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales believes it, too.”

Mark went on to say that the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales is currently working on its equality, diversion and inclusion (EDI) strategy in a bid to bridge people together in exactly the same way as wildlife.

“Just like nature conservation, life and it's challenges can't function without accessibility, equality, diversity and inclusion,” he said.

“And this means inspiring, empowering and engaging people from all backgrounds, cultures, identities and abilities, to change the natural world for the better.

"It means creating workspaces where difference is celebrated, where everyone can be themselves and really flourish, just like in nature.”

Mark and his colleagues at the Wildlife Trust are also focussing on gaining a better understanding of the inequalities which are currently being experienced by many communities in connecting with nature.

“This includes recognising that the conservation sector is one of the least diverse professions in the UK and that access to careers and educational opportunities needs to be significantly improved,” he said.

“Our EDI strategy is an extremely exciting development and forms part of our ongoing commitment to removing the barriers in wildlife conservation throughout south and west Wales.

“I’m pleased to say that the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales truly is a place where staff, volunteers, and visitors can be themselves.

"And this is because we want nature to be for everyone, and for every single person to have that great Pride in Nature.”