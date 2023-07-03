Taking top spot was Wales and GB triathlete Liam Lloyd, who completed the three disciplines in a total time of 8.24.41.

Just under 14 minutes behind him was last year’s overall winner and another GB triathlete, Donald Brooks of the Torq triathlon club, with Oliver Whitby in third place.

The winner of the ladies event was Natalie Lawrence from Total Tri Training, Dorset, whose total time of 10.26.26 put her in eight place overall.

Second was Anna Lawson, in 10.40.08, with Emily Marchant third in 10.45.47, with both also achieving top 20 times.

More than 600 athletes tackled the Ironman-distance swim, bike and run courses but less than half completed all three to earn the coveted fourth piece of the Long Course Weekend medal jigsaw.

Amongst them was Tenby triathlete Finn Arentz, who was challenging Lloyd and Brooks for a podium place when a calf injury put him out of the marathon.

Luke Gething won the Long Course Weekend half distance in 5.11.02, with Jaden Morgan coming in as Junior Long Course Winner, ahead of Pembrokeshire Triathlon’s Harry Griffiths.

See action from the running events here.

Thousands of athletes poured in Tenby throughout the weekend to tackle the event’s swimming, cycling and running courses.

The weekend opened with youngsters taking part in the LCWKinder surf run and run on Tenby's North Beach on Friday, ahead of the 2.4 mile Wales Swim and 1.2 mile swim from the beach.

Nathan Hughes was first home in the 2.4 mile swim in 44.31, with Tenby’s Oliver Simon leading the 1.20 milers back in.

For the first time in the history of the Long Course Weekend, the start and finish for the main cycling and running events were moved out of the town centre of Tenby to the Salterns car park to avoid disruption in Tudor Square.

This followed discussions earlier this year with Long Course Weekend organisers Activity Wales Events, Pembrokeshre County Council and local representatives.

Cyclists faced the challenges of Saundersfoot's 'Hearbreak Hill' along the course.

Lloyd, from Tri Potential, was first home in ther 112-mile sportive, wirh Arentz less than two minutes behind.

Ian Davies won the 70-mile sportive and Sarah Davies of Ammanford Triathlon and Cycling Club taking the 40-miler.

On Sunday, the Wales Marathon got underway from the Salterns at 10am, with the Wales 5k runners setting off at 10.30am.

The half-marathon left from Pembroke's Main Street at noon, while the 10k began at Manorbier Castle at 1.30pm.

Liam Lloyd maintained his overall lead to win the marathon in 2.40.21, with Brooks just a minute behind in 2.41.20.

Ollie George of Pembrokeshire Harriers was first home in the half marathon in 1.15.37.

Joshua Morgan of Swansea Harriers won the 10k in 36.21, with Martha Collings of Woking AC leading the 5k field in a time of 17.38.