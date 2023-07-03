The Goodwick raft race was the final event of Fishguard and District Round Table’s Family Fun Day on Goodwick Parrog.

The annual event was blessed with good weather and boasted a sandcastle competition, a sea swim and a treasure hunt.

There was entertainment from Lowri School of Dance and local bands Tongue and Groove and the Hoochie Coochie band.

There were stalls run by local charities and organisations, a funfair and a children’s inflatable play area as well as a barbecue and bar.

The day was sponsored by Wern Road Motors and Stena Line and was a huge success.

The sandcastle competition was won by The Seven Idiots with Mermaid Cove; Mali came second with her Seaside Suncastle and the Sea Cadets third with Peake Castle.

The breakwater sea swim was won by Neil Evans, who donated his money back to Round Table, with Rhodri Morgans in second place, Anthony Davies third and Aaron Lloyd fourth.

All competitors made a huge effort with a very difficult return leg from the end of the breakwater due to the wind and sea conditions and quite a few jelly fish to dodge.