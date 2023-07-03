Police received a call from a member of the public on the night of June 9 alerting them of a motorist who they suspected was driving under the influence of alcohol.

As officers approached Dredgemans Hill, they saw a Peugeot being driven by Nathan Ariel, 34. Inside the vehicle were two passengers.

“When officers asked him to get out, they noticed that he was intoxicated in his demeanour and his speech was slurred,” Crown Prosecutor Nicholas Evans told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

Ariel was taken to the police custody suite where he was asked to provided intoximeter tests and these showed that he had 72 mcg of alcohol in his system. The legal limit is 35.

A further search by police officers revealed he was in possession of a snap bag containing white powder. Further analyses of the substance confirmed it was the class A drug, cocaine.

Ariel, of Maesteg, Bridgend, pleaded guilty to driving when he was above the specified alcohol limit and a second charge of possessing the Class A cocaine.

He was disqualified from driving for 19 months and fined a total of £240.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

“We’re imposing a 19-month ban as a result of you carrying passengers at the time,” commented the presiding magistrate when passing sentence.