Whether you are coming from out of the area or already live in Pembrokeshire but looking to experience a different area, there are plenty of amazing holiday cottages to stay in to accommodate you on your travels.

If you're looking for something a bit different, something a little quirky, but still located close to the beach, Holidaycottages.co.uk has you covered.

The top 5 quirkiest holiday cottages in Pembrokeshire close to the beach

According to Holidaycottages.co.uk, these are the top 5 quirkiest places to stay in Pembrokeshire that are located within 5 miles of the beach:

Chapel Tabernacle - Llechryd

Chapel Tabernacle was the top rated quirkiest holiday cottage in Pembrokeshire. (Image: Holidaycottages.co.uk)

3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms

Cost: From £936 (based on a 7-night stay)

One reviewer said: "I would highly recommend a stay at Chapel Tabernacle! The renovation of the property is beautiful was a fantastically stocked kitchen, unfloor [underfloor] heating & all the amenities you need.

"The property is VERY dog friendly providing bowls, an enclosed garden, dog blankets & some treats.

"We had a lovely stay & would not hesitate to book again."

Seaesta Cottage Broad Haven Beach - Broad Haven

Seaesta Cottage is just a few minutes walk from the beach. (Image: Holidaycottages.co.uk)

4 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms

Cost: From £1104 (based on a 7-night stay)

A reviewer said: "The, cottage is in the best location a few minutes walk to the beach and a few pubs, and a 15 minute walk to little haven with 3 pubs there to eat in as well and in my opinion better food, the cottage was very clean and had a luxury feel to it, will be back for sure."

Tynwald St Dogmaels - Cardigan

Tynwald St Dogmaels has been described by past guests as as being in a wonderful location. (Image: Holidaycottages.co.uk)

3 bedrooms | 1 bathroom

Cost: From £438 (based on a 7-night stay)

A previous guest commented: "From the first welcoming communication from Gwenda to the moment we left - this was a perfect place to stay.

"Spotless, comfortable, with good quality furniture and linens, everything you could possibly need.

"Location was wonderful - we walked into Cardigan, walked to the Ferry Inn for a lovely dinner and had great chips from the local chippy.

"All finished with a long walk on the fabulous Poppit Sands. We cant recommend Tynwald enough."

Lavender Hut - Lamphey

The Lavender Hut has been described as a fantastic and unique place to stay. (Image: Holidaycottages.co.uk)

1 bedroom | 1 bathroom

Cost: From £452 (based on a 7-night stay)

One reviewer said: "A fantastic and unique place to stay.

"Spotlessly clean and every home comfort including a great shower.

"Good location for exploring Pembrokeshire."

The Bray - Narbeth

The Bray is one of the top rated quirky holiday cottages in Pembrokeshire. (Image: Holidaycottages.co.uk)

1 bedroom | 1 bathroom

Cost: From £412 (based on a 7-night stay)

A review on Holidaycottages.co.uk read: "Fabulous countryside location which is easy accessible to Tenby, Saundersfoot etc.

"The Bray is well equipped and comfortable, and the little extras were most appreciated.

"The owners are on hand if you need anything, and are so down to earth and friendly.

"A fabulous 4 night stay and will definitely book again."