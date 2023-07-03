Her mother, Tara Salisbury, has confirmed that the public service will take place at Narberth Crematorium on Saturday, July 22 at 1pm.

“My beautiful little Alysia's funeral will be held on Saturday, July 22 at Narberth Crematorium at 1pm," she said this week.

"It is an open service so any and all who would like to attend are more than welcome to come.

“Flowers and small toys are welcome.”

Alysia died after a fire broke out at her home at Dolgoed, Pontyglasier at around 10pm on the evening of May 27.

“That weekend I lost the light in my life in the most horrific way possible,” her mother, Tara, said following the tragedy.

“Everything she met was lit up by her beautiful smile. In one night, everything was cruelly taken from us. Life is not fair.

“The fire has taken literally everything - our house, our possessions, the car and my beautiful little girl Lysi. It’s incredible how you can lose everything in a split second."

The fire led to a large emergency services response involving crews from Crymych, Cardigan, Newcastle Emlyn, Whitland and Fishguard as well as a police drone, police officers and paramedics.

The last sighting of Alysia was when she was in her sister’s first-floor bedroom on the night of May 27, an inquest was told last month.

But by the time the fire crews arrived, Alysia was nowhere to be seen.

Her body was later discovered in the bedroom and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest was opened at Llanelli Town Hall last month but was adjourned pending further reports from the police who are continuing to carry out investigations into the fire.

Meanwhile a post mortem examination has been carried out and a pathologist’s report is expected at a subsequent inquest hearing.

The inquest has now been adjourned to October 12.

In the weeks since Alysia’s death the community of north Pembrokeshire has rallied round to offer their support to her family who have lost everything as a result of the devastating fire.