The Way of a Bee takes you down the ancient pathways of our ancestors, from cathedrals to healing waters of holy wells, past magical fairy forts, monuments, neolithic standing stones, as well as parts of the dramatic Pembrokeshire Coast Path and the beautiful Our Lady’s Island.

This book provides a creative illustration of the spiritual experience, the physical journey and a taste of the unique and beautiful landscape along the Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way.

It is aimed at all those who have walked the ancient pathway, to reminisce and reflect on their own experience, and also for those new to pilgrimage, hopefully inspiring them to discover the magic and beauty of the journey.

The book has been put together by fine art photographer Karel Jasper. Last year she was the amazing opportunity to be part of the Ancient Connections Creative Camino as a community pilgrim.

“As the first group to walk the new Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way, it was a unique and profound experience,” said Karel.

“Stepping away from life’s treadmill of doing to spend days walking, with nothing else to think about other than my experience in every footstep.

“The route and the places I visited along the way were amazing, I love the physical contrasts between the two Celtic lands, discovering sacred places along the way, some obvious, some hidden.

“The pilgrimage was so much more than that too. It was the pilgrims I walked with, the conversations and beautiful moments I shared, and the community we met along the way.

“I feel privileged to have the opportunity to produce a black and white photography book about my experience.

“Retracing my footsteps again and again through memories, photographs and words, is a life changing process. Each time another layer of pilgrimage unfolds for me.

“I have always dreamt of publishing a black and white photography book, it feels amazing to feel the book in my hand,” added Karel.

Karel is a fine art black and white photographer living in Pembrokeshire.

She is passionate about capturing the essence of people in an authentic way, just as they are in the moment and recording and documenting her local community.

“I love working in black and white, creating compositions around the contrast between light and dark,” said Karel/ “Experimenting with natural light wherever it may fall to discover the inherent beauty and structure in the apparently mundane and overlooked in our world.”

Copies of The Way of a Bee are available in Seaways Booksop, Fishguard and Victoria Bookshop in Haverfordwest An exhibition of photos from the book runs at the Refectory, St David's Cathedral, from July 4 to 29.