Summer holidays are fast approaching and your kids have earned some time off after a busy school year.
With the summer holidays only a few weeks away, here are the dates when schools across Wales break up.
Since holiday dates vary by school, we are using guidance from the Welsh Government, but recommend checking with your local school too.
When do summer holidays 2023 start in Wales?
Children across Wales will begin breaking up for the summer holidays from Thursday, July 20.
Different areas of Wales will begin summer holidays at different times.
According to the Welsh Government, this is when pupils start the 2023 summer holidays across Wales:
Thursday, July 20
- Anglesey
- Conwy
- Denbighshire
- Flintshire
- Gwynedd
- Wrexham
Friday, July 21
- Blaenau Gwent
- Carmarthenshire
- Caerphilly
- Ceredigion
- Monmouthshire
- Newport
- Torfaen
Monday, July 24
- Bridgend
- Cardiff
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Neath Port Talbot
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Swansea
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Vale of Glamorgan
Students in Wales will get around six weeks of holidays during the summer.
Children will return to school after the summer holidays on either Friday, September 1 or Monday, September 4 according to the Welsh Government.
Visit the Welsh Government website for the exact date your child goes back after the summer holidays or check with their school.
