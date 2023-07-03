At July 3’s meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, members heard there was good and bad news in the ongoing plans for the near-£18m replacement bus station and multi-storey car park.

The scheme is part of the South West Wales Metro project and aims to enhance access to the town centre.

Deputy Leader of Council, Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change Cllr Paul Miller told fellow Cabinet members the “big positive” was the full value of grant funding had been secured, with an expected £2m total cost of the project to the council.

He said it was expected some £300,000 a year would be generated from the site, describing it as a strong return on the investment for what is hoped to be a “transformational” site.

Referring to the “less good” part of his report, he said no compliant tender had been received, with an alternative tender method now proposed, which would lead to a six-month delay.

“Instead of leaving that site boarded up I’m proposing we create a temporary car park on that site,” said Cllr Miller, adding he wanted to go “one step further,” with income from a temporary car park being ring-fenced for a disruption fund for the town centre.

Cabinet Member for Residents' Services Rhys Sinnett welcomed the news that Welsh Government “have the belief in us delivering this scheme,” adding: “The temporary car park will be welcomed by the public; I look forward to us being able to move forward.”

Members agreed to note the update, and that a new tender will be launched under the South West Wales Regional Contractors Framework as a two-stage tendering process.

Members also agreed to the creation of a temporary chargeable car park, with the revenue collected ring-fenced.

A report for members said several options had been considered on the future of the interchange including abandoning it, which highlighted a number of issues including the need for a suitable facility and substantial grant funding already in place.

The report stated: “If the scheme were abandoned the grant funding would likely be lost (because it was approved on the basis of the submitted scheme). In addition, there would be risk of ‘claw back’ of grant funding expended.

“In addition – the council would then need to progress any work from scratch, deploying its own resources, rather than the grant (which is currently already either already held or approved).”

In late January, councillors heard a doubling of the costs of Haverfordwest’s public transport project to nearly £18m was not fully communicated with the public.