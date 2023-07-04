TWO Pembrokeshire women have been fined for using a television set without a licence.
Nakita Field Thomas, 28, of Knowling Mead, Tenby, was found guilty of using a television set without a licence by Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on June 28.
She denied a charge of using a television receiver without a licence which took place on November 23 at the above address, but was found guilty in her absence.
She was ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £120 costs.
Felicity Burchall, 63, of City Road, Haverfordwest, admitted using a television set without a licence at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on June 28.
She admitted that on January 17, she used a television receiver on the above address without a licence.
She was ordered to pay £40 fine, £16 surcharge and £120 costs.
