Laila Morse – known as the Cockney matriarch Big Mo from the Albert Square soap – will be playing another forceful character at the Boulevard Theatre in Milford Haven in December, when she will star as Queen Rat in the pantomime Dick Whittington.

“I can’t wait to meet everyone and play a baddie,” said Laila, 77, “I’m swapping the East End for the west of Wales, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Laila Morse as Big Mo in Eastenders. (Image: BBC)

Laila isn’t the only performer in her family. She’s the sister of award-winning actor Gary Oldman who featured in several Harry Potter films as Sirius Black She has also done her stint in the jungle, taking part in I’m a Celebrity in 2013.

She also threw a few shapes on the rink when she took part in Dancing on Ice, the year before.

Laila has made more than 1,200 appearances in EastEnders, with her most recent return to the long-running show being in 2022.

She will be joined in Dick Whittington by a fully professional cast, together with a junior ensemble made up of Pembrokeshire children.

The show runs from December 12-31 at Boulevard Theatre, Milford Haven, and tickets are on sale now from www.bigpembspanto.com