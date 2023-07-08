Dear Editor,

Following Pride month, Alzheimer’s Society Cymru is encouraging LGBTQ+ people affected by dementia to turn to us for support all year round.

People living with dementia can experience a broad range of challenges, from relationship struggles to problems with day-to-day tasks. But being LGBTQ+ with dementia can present additional obstacles.

Fears of potential discrimination and stigma may make LGBTQ+ people feel reluctant to disclose their sexuality or gender identity or even access services.

This may be because of concerns that their identity and needs will not be properly understood and respected.

Dementia doesn’t discriminate. Anyone can be affected regardless of where they live, gender, race, disability, religion, sexual orientation or wealth.

We want everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever you are, whatever you are going through, you can turn to Alzheimer’s Society for support, help and advice.

I’d urge readers affected to visit our new dedicated web page which brings together expert advice and real-life stories of people from the LGBTQ+ community who are affected by dementia.

At Alzheimer’s Society Cymru, we are committed to ensuring that every aspect of our work is informed, shaped and driven by the meaningful involvement of all people with lived experience of dementia.

Visit alzheimers.org.uk/lgbtq or call our support line on 0333 150 3456 (Welsh speakers can call 0330 094 7400).

Yours faithfully, Jolian Ardolino

Alzheimer’s Society Cymru – Country Manager