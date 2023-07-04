It is understood that the incident took place just before 10pm on Friday, June 30.

Dyfed-Powys police have since confirmed that the firearm was an air gun.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in a public place.

He was also found to be in possession of a quantity of cannabis.

The man, who has not been named, has been bailed pending further enquiries by Dyfed-Powys Police.

Two other men were arrested during the alleged incident for possessing illegal drugs with intent to supply and obstructing a police officer and of possessing a Class A drug.