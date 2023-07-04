Cllr Peter Hay has served on the town council for the past seven years.

But at the June meeting, a vote of no confidence was passed against him and three other councillors following allegations of secret meetings.

“That decision was totally out of line with the consensus of the people of Neyland that I’ve spoken to,” Cllr Hay told the Western Telegraph.

“My name has been besmirched as a result of what has been said against me and the electorate are now asking questions. I’ve got people coming up to me and asking what I’ve done wrong. And this is hurtful.

“Certain councillors appear to be holding the town council to ransom for their own political agenda and this is totally unacceptable.

"And this was why I had to withdraw from Monday’s meeting.”

Cllr Hay remains unsure when he will return to attend future meetings.

“Naturally I would love to see that vote of no confidence being revoked, but most of all I would like to see all these problems being sorted out,” he continued.

“The people of Neyland are getting tired of hearing all these arguments month after month. The reason I’m here as a councillor is to give something back to my town, because this is what it deserves.”

Since being elected onto the town council seven years ago, Cllr Hay says he has thrown himself into the practical tasks associated with the role as well as taking part in debates within the council chamber.

“The practical work isn’t a requirement of a councillor,” he said.

“I do it because, being a retired engineer, I know how to. But it’s also because I want to.”

This week’s town council meeting saw members spend the first 90 minutes arguing over the accuracy of the minutes from the previous month’s meeting.

The meeting was attended on Zoom by members of the public. One of them, who identified themselves as ‘a Neyland resident’ commented on the chat, “Sarcasm, personal attacks….what a load of rubbish.”